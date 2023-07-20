A Gqeberha-based estate agent has been found guilty of fraud amounting to more than R5m.
Nondumiso Olivia David, 55, was on Wednesday convicted by the city's commercial crimes court on charges of fraud and operating a business as an estate agent without a valid Fidelity Fund Certificate.
Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said between January 1 2018 and October 30 2018, David along with her husband Vusumzi, 53, as estate agents for Zolam Properties, defrauded six people out of cash for the purchases of houses to the value of more than R5m.
According to Mhlakuvana, the couple made their victims believe that BNI Attorneys were conducting the conveyancing of the properties, however, the money was deposited into their business account.
Following several court appearances David's was sentenced to 36-months' correctional supervision plus two years direct imprisonment, suspended for five years.
“Furthermore, charges against Vusumzi are at the edge of being withdrawn should Nondumiso pay back the money to her victims on or before July 30,” Mhlakuvana said.
Provincial head of the Hawks, Maj-Gen Obed Ngwenya applauded the Gqeberha-based Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team for their thorough investigation.
Gqeberha estate agent found guilty of R5m fraud
