GOOD loses bid to have George by-election called off
The electoral court dismissed GOOD’s application to call off Wednesday’s by-election in George after accusing the DA of vote rigging by registering voters.
The party had asked the Electoral Commission (IEC) to suspend the by-election pending an investigation, after they submitted evidence of alleged fraud...
