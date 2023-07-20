×

News

GOOD loses bid to have George by-election called off

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 20 July 2023

The electoral court dismissed GOOD’s application to call off  Wednesday’s by-election in George after accusing the DA of vote rigging by registering voters. 

The party had asked the Electoral Commission (IEC) to suspend the by-election pending an investigation, after they submitted evidence of alleged fraud...

Latest