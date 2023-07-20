Gang kingpin Wendell Petersen sentenced to life
Seven years after a murderous gang-related rampage left three people dead within a matter of hours, notorious gang kingpin Wendell Petersen and his cronies have been sentenced to life behind bars.
Handing down the long-awaited sentence on Thursday, Gqeberha high court judge Mandela Makaula said the personal circumstances of Petersen, Jermaine Mitchell, Glynn Carelson, and Robin Taylor, faded into insignificance when considering the interests of the community and the severity of the crimes committed...
