DA files motion to try to dissolve MBDA board

Latest developments ‘interesting’ but not surprising, says chief executive Qaba

20 July 2023
Andisa Bonani
Senior Politics Reporter

A notice to table a motion to dissolve the Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) board was filed on Wednesday by the DA while councillor Retief Odendaal has requested city manager Noxolo Nqwazi to suspend funds due to the agency.

In the notice, Odendaal said MBDA chief executive Anele Qaba’s appointment had led to demonstrable harm between the municipality and the National Treasury which had threatened to hold grant funding in a letter to Nqwazi...

