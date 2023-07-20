Central music venue receives R300,000 cash injection
The One Room’s grant to benefit artists across various genres
The One Room Music & Comedy Club has secured a lucrative grant of R300,000 from the National Arts Council (NAC) of SA for artist development in the metro.
This will see the Central venue opening to talented artists and musical creatives through a first call of proposals this month...
