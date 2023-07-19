'We need to remember Mandela but do not need more statues': Maimane

Maimane said more statues serve as a reminder government is out of ideas and credibility and is depending on the Mandela brand and nostalgia.
“Your government is leaving millions [of people] behind. Children are being left behind, 80% cannot read for meaning in any language under your government, 60% of young people under 35 have no work.”
President Cyril Ramaphosa defended the statues, saying they are a reminder to those elected to serve the country that they must redouble their efforts to build a better South Africa that leaves no-one behind.
“Madiba’s was no humble contribution. He led our nation to freedom and even today, many years since his passing, his legacy lives on. As human beings we are the sum of many parts and Madiba was no different. Our upbringing, our culture and many other factors shape our lived experiences,” said Ramaphosa
“The statues remind us of the traditional values he lived by and shaped his consciousness. It is our hope this homage to Madiba in his final resting place will serve as an inspiration, especially to the young people in the community.
“It is to remind you the seeds of greatness lie dormant within each one of us and it is up to us to make them germinate and bloom. It is to remind you that being born in a rural area, or having humble beginnings, is no obstacle to achieving greatness and to fulfilling your destiny. It is to remind us of our duty to do what we can to make the world a better place.”
Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane says the country does not need more statues in former president Nelson Mandela's honour.
Two statues of Mandela were unveiled on Tuesday in Mthatha, Eastern Cape, as part of international Nelson Mandela Day.
The programme, spearheaded by the Nelson Mandela Museum, was in partnership with the sport, arts and culture department, the OR Tambo district municipality and the King Sabata Dalindyebo municipality.
“Nelson Mandela sits in an important place in our country, but I don't believe we need more monumental statues. We need to build and think about economic reconciliation,” said Maimane.
“Mandela gave us an opportunity to legally deal with apartheid and remove it from the statute books; now we need to ensure its legacy is removed forever and the first job we have to do is not [unveil] more statues but focus on the economy.”
