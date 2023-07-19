Videos and images of a damaged Bree Street in the Johannesburg CBD started doing the rounds on social media on Wednesday afternoon.
An official notice sent to community police forum groups said that an explosion had occurred, “possibly on the gas lines underground”.
“At this time we request the public to stay clear of the area to allow emergency services to attend to the scene. We will update as soon as more information is available,” the communique said.
Images from the scene showed how the road had been severely damaged, with tar ripped up. Several vehicles, including taxis which usually park along the busy public transport route, were damaged.
It was not immediately clear whether there were any injuries.
This is a developing story.
WATCH | Reported gasline explosion rocks Bree Street in Johannesburg CBD
Videos and images of a damaged Bree Street in the Johannesburg CBD started doing the rounds on social media on Wednesday afternoon.
An official notice sent to community police forum groups said that an explosion had occurred, “possibly on the gas lines underground”.
“At this time we request the public to stay clear of the area to allow emergency services to attend to the scene. We will update as soon as more information is available,” the communique said.
Images from the scene showed how the road had been severely damaged, with tar ripped up. Several vehicles, including taxis which usually park along the busy public transport route, were damaged.
It was not immediately clear whether there were any injuries.
This is a developing story.
Image: Screengrab
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
News
News
News
News
Politics