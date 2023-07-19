The smell of gas was lingering in the air in the Johannesburg CBD on Wednesday evening after an explosion, believed to be on a gas line.
TimesLIVE videographer Thabo Tshabalala, who is on the scene, reported how officials had cordoned off Bree Street as they expressed concern about a possible secondary explosion.
“It looks like a big sinkhole. Authorities are moving people, saying the road may collapse,” he said.
At least 24 vehicles, mostly taxis, were damaged when the explosion occurred about 5pm, damaging the road extensively.
Some of the vehicles were lying on their sides, while others had been thrown on top of others.
Johannesburg's metro police department have closed off many streets in the vicinity of Bree Street.
“Our standby teams are on their way to help with the closures, apparently it was an underground gas explosion but it cannot be confirmed yet,” read a communication from the JMPD.
Streets which are closed include: Simmonds, Harrison, Loveday and Bree.
ER24 spokesperson, Russel Meiring said: "Apparently there are several patients with minor to moderate injuries and so far no fatalities have been reported".
This is a developing story.
Smell of gas lingers in Joburg CBD after explosion on Bree Street
