Rugby player, Mafu, acquitted of rape
More than six years after he was arrested and accused of rape, former Blue Bulls under 21 rugby player Khwezi Mafu has been acquitted.
The union player for the Pumas was thrown a lifeline on Wednesday when magistrate Joe Grootboom granted an application by Mafu’s lawyer, Danie Gouws, to have charges of rape and robbery dismissed at the close of the state's case...
