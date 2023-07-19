New Brighton’s hidden gems explored on heritage walk and cycle tour
The first ever 5km heritage walk and cycle tour was staged in New Brighton on Tuesday to showcase the Gqeberha township renowned for its rich cultural history and important role in the struggle against apartheid.
The Fezayona Imizamo Educational Institution hosted the event to draw attention to New Brighton’s hidden gems and celebrate the heroes and heroines who hail from the area...
