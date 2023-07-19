Makhanda cops net two suspects and illegal guns

Makhanda police arrested two suspects and recovered two illegal firearms during a highway patrol on the N2 on Monday.
Sarah Baartman district police commissioner Major-General Zolani Xawuka said arrests made during police operations helped curb crime in the province.
Makhanda Highway Patrol members spotted a vehicle heading towards Peddie and decided to stop and search the occupants.
“The vehicle was searched and a black Vector pistol was found hidden behind the CD player compartment.
“Further searching resulted in the recovery of a revolver which was hidden in the airbag console,” police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.
The serial numbers on both firearms had been filed off and the two suspects, both aged 33, were arrested for the possession of illegal firearms and ammunition.
The are expected to appear in the Makhanda magistrate’s court soon.
The confiscated firearms will be sent for ballistic testing.
Xawuka lauded the police officers for their work.
“Criminals must feel our presence everywhere, even where and when they least expect us to be.
“We will continue to enhance our highway patrol operations with emphasis given to the possession of suspected stolen property, illegal firearms and the transportation of illegal goods being smuggled from one province to another,” he said.
