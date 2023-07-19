Staff, pupils and parents at St Albans Primary School broke out in song on Tuesday, singing “Thank you Jesus, Amen” as a R1.2m cheque was handed over.
The donation — from Isuzu Motors SA — came as a surprise as the company along with the Isuzu Foundation, The Herald and Gift of the Givers spent Mandela Day with the school on the outskirts of Gqeberha.
In Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann this week, we speak to principal Mercy Felix, The Herald editor Rochelle de Kock and Isuzu department executive, corporate & public affairs, Lebogang Makoloi.
LISTEN | Isuzu Motors SA surprises school with R1.2m donation
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
