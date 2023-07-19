A Limpopo court on Tuesday slapped two rapists with lengthy jail terms after separate incidents about 10 years ago in the Mokopane region.
Frans Khota, 43, and Simon Katjedi, 35, were sentenced to life and 30 years behind bars respectively for charges including rape.
Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said: “In February 2015 Khota, from Moshate village, broke into the house of a 34-year-old woman, stabbed her and raped her. He robbed the victim of money and a cellphone.
“The victim managed to identify her attacker as he was residing in the same neighbourhood and this assisted in his speedy arrest.”
Khota's case was initially provisionally withdrawn pending DNA results but was reinstated when these came back positive. He was found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment for rape and house breaking with intent to rape.
In Katjedi's case, the Mahwelereng resident was handed a hefty sentence following an April 2013 incident.
“The accused broke into the house of a 35-year-old woman and raped her. He was granted bail and made several court appearances until he was also linked through DNA,” Ledwaba said.
Katjedi was handed 15 years for rape and another 15 years for robbery.
Limpopo court slaps two rapists with hefty sentences
