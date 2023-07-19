Kidnapping accused fooled boyfriend into thinking baby was theirs, court told
After a young woman took a pregnancy test which turned out negative, she allegedly snatched another woman’s baby and fooled her boyfriend into thinking it was theirs.
It was a well-planned and executed crime which sparked a public outcry — and the woman charged with the kidnapping at a Nelson Mandeal Bay shopping mall may have the propensity to interfere with witnesses, including her own boyfriend...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.