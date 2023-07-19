×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Hundreds of burgers bring joy to Walmer Township’s little ones

By Brandon Nel - 19 July 2023

It turns out a way to a child’s heart is also through their stomach.

A group of hotels in Gqeberha discovered this after banding together to donate hundreds of burgers to the needy to commemorate Mandela Day...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Zakes Bantwini says CT is best city in the world, announces Abantu event for ...
S'wana Know! with Ayabonga Cawe

Latest