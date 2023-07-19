Hundreds of burgers bring joy to Walmer Township’s little ones
It turns out a way to a child’s heart is also through their stomach.
A group of hotels in Gqeberha discovered this after banding together to donate hundreds of burgers to the needy to commemorate Mandela Day...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.