Heartbroken family pays final respects to boy who drowned in KwaNobuhle sewage pit
A sombre air hung over Hompe Street, in KwaNobuhle, as residents paid their final respects to one of the neighbourhood’s favourite sons after he drowned in raw sewage where a faulty drain had been dug up and left exposed.
And though the little boy’s family was grateful for the support from council members after the harrowing incident on Tuesday last week, they placed the blame for six-year-old Likamva Nzewuza’s death squarely on the shoulders of the municipality...
