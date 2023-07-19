The Gauteng department of health and support staff exceeded the targeted number of 700 surgical procedures on Mandela Day.
As of 7pm on Tuesday, 720 elective surgeries were carried out at the 32 facilities that took part in the marathon.
The surgeries were part of a campaign to tackle the backlog of 18,000 patients who have been waiting for surgical procedures.
Gauteng MEC for health and wellness Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko commended the teams that participated in surgical marathons for ensuring the department exceeded the target of 700 procedures on Tuesday.
Hundreds of patients who were waiting to undergo surgical procedures ranging from plastic surgery to neurosurgery, urology, orthopaedics, hernia repair, prostate biopsy and colostomy closures were operated on.
“It is a job well done by the whole team. We set ourselves a target and we have been able to surpass that. This milestone is a clear demonstration of the capacity within the Gauteng healthcare system.”
The MEC said the number of completed surgical procedures demonstrates what can be achieved when they partner with multiple stakeholders to tackle issues confronting the healthcare system.
“The challenge we have set for the team now is replicating this success regularly through marathons until we have eliminated the backlog.”
Gauteng doctors exceeded 700 surgical procedures on Mandela Day
Image: Supplied: Gauteng health department
