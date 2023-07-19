×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Daughter finds parents at home with fatal gunshot wounds

Both were employed by Mangaung metro traffic department

By TimesLIVE - 19 July 2023
A husband and wife employed by the Mangaung metro traffic department have been found dead in their home. Stock photo.
GUNNED DOWN: A husband and wife employed by the Mangaung metro traffic department have been found dead in their home. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

The bodies of a husband and wife, employed by the Mangaung metro traffic department, have been found in their lounge.

Police spokesperson Lt Col Thabo Covane said their teenage daughter, who lived in an outside cottage of the property at Hospitaalpark near Bloemfontein, walked into the main house at 6am.

“The 17-year-old hurried back to the cottage where her 21-year-old brother was still sleeping. She woke him and they called the police.”

Their father, 47, had one gunshot wound to the head, and their mother, 38, had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to her body and head.

Murder and inquest dockets are under investigation.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Zakes Bantwini says CT is best city in the world, announces Abantu event for ...
S'wana Know! with Ayabonga Cawe

Latest