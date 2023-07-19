Buli G visits Maranatha to plant seeds for a better future

Nelson Mandela Bay personality and entrepreneur Buli G Ngomane rolled up her sleeves and got down and dirty on Tuesday to plant seeds in a vegetable garden at a Gqeberha foster care, marking the commemoration of Mandela Day.
Buli G spent her 67 minutes giving back to the community at the Maranatha Siyakatala Child and Youth Care Centre.
“I donated seeds for their food garden and spent some time gardening and colouring in with the toddlers and young ones,” she said.
“I also delivered coffee to the home.
“The children’s home is one of the beneficiaries of art supplies through the sale of my own coffee, but I also donate some for their use annually.”
Retail outlets buy the vegetables planted at the centre.
Buli G was a board member of the organisation for nearly a decade.
“Maranatha and I have a history, I have been on the board for seven years,” the Real Housewives of Gqeberha star said.
“As I got busier, I decided to step down from the board of trustees and rather focus on having my own trust that gives back.
“I donated art supplies and anything that has to do with the arts and kids.
“Maranatha is one of my beneficiaries ... I also love the home as it’s a great environment for the kids, the people who work here are very passionate.”
Maranatha is a residential centre for up to 34 children, catering for young people receiving full-time care.
Programme manager Harrison Nash, who was awarded a British Citizen Award for international Achievement as endorsed by the British Royal Family for his ongoing work in SA through the organisation since 2007, said he was chuffed to see that people decided to celebrate Mandela Day at Maranatha.
“Mandela Day always means a lot to us, we appreciate people reaching out and giving back and investing in our children,” Nash said.
“Buli’s involvement over many years has meant the world to us, so we’re glad that she and the media are here today [Tuesday].”
General manager Dr Trudi Basson said she always looked forward to celebrating Mandela Day.
“Mandela has been a great role-model for our kids, and has set great examples for us with his norms and values, and we want to carry it over to our young children,” Basson said.
HeraldLIVE
Buli G visits Maranatha to plant seeds for a better future
Image: MAVERICK COLTMAN
