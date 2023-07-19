×

News

Alleged wife killer’s case postponed for psychological evaluation

19 July 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

It will be at least another month before alleged wife killer Johnny Baartman appears before court after his case was postponed for him to  obtain a date to be booked in at Fort England Psychiatric Hospital in Makhanda. 

Baartman, 59, who had previously abandoned his bid for bail, appeared briefly in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court, where he faces charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice. ..

Latest