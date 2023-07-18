×

News

WATCH | Judgement on Dr Nandipha’s application for leave to appeal against Tanzania arrest ruling

By TIMESLIVE - 18 July 2023

Courtesy: SABC News

The Free State High Court is handing down its judgment on Dr Nandipha Magudumana's application for leave to appeal against a ruling on her Tanzania arrest on Tuesday.

Magudumana's bid to declare her arrest unlawful suffered a blow in June after the high court ruled against her. The judge said should Magudumana wish to challenge the decision on her deportation, she should approach the court in Tanzania as South African courts have no jurisdiction.

TimesLIVE

