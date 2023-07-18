Riordan’s ‘Stalingrad’ makes it onto literary longlist
Rory Riordan’s book about the anti-apartheid struggle in then-Port Elizabeth and Uitenhage has made it onto the 2023 Sunday Times Literary Awards longlist.
Apartheid’s Stalingrad: How The Townships of The Eastern Cape Stood up to the Apartheid War Machine joins 29 other non-fiction titles on the prestigious longlist, which is hosted in partnership with Exclusive Books...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.