Nelson Mandela Bay ready to put values of its namesake into action

“Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.”
This powerful and adept quote from the late statesman is being actioned on international Mandela Day as Nelson Mandela University and its partners, Tangible Africa and the Leva Foundation, gear up to host 10,000 young in a coding tournament.
The event is one of several taking place around Nelson Mandela Bay which will see business, non-profit organisations and residents roll up their sleeves and contribute 67 minutes to making a difference under the 2023 theme “Climate, Food and Solidarity”.
The tournament titled #Coding4Mandela will bring together pupils from across 70 sites in Africa and abroad, including countries like Ireland, Germany and England.
NMU computing science department head Prof Jean Greyling said the event themed “Cultivating the coding ecosystem of the future” was aimed at cultivating Mandela’s emphasis on education and springboarding the pupils potential for careers in science and technology.
“SA has a shortage of people pursuing subjects in science, technology, engineering and maths and performs poorly in international numeracy assessments,” Greyling said.
“We introduce pupils to coding concepts using the mobile applications, RANGERS, BOATS and TANKS, which also enhances 21st century skills such as problem solving, strategy, communication, computational thinking and group work.”
He said while the event had started as a local tournament in Gqeberha in 2018, it had grown exponentially to a national event last year, when 6,000 pupils from SA, Tanzania, Zimbabwe and Zambia participated.
“An additional feature this year is involving teams from the northern hemisphere.
“They will compete under the slogan #Coding4Mandela after their summer holidays, culminating in a virtual Coding World Cup on December 5, which is also the 10-year anniversary of Mandela’s passing,” he said.
Coding events will be hosted in Qunu, the Captivity Site outside Howick where Mandela was arrested; the Nelson Mandela Legacy Exhibition at the Cape Town City Hall, where Mandela made his first speech after his release from prison; and Tangible Africa’s headquarters in Gqeberha.
Each site’s organisers will challenge participants to bring along non-perishable food, which will be distributed to beneficiary organisations of their choice.
Overall winners will be determined through a virtual round involving the winning teams from all participating #Coding4Mandela sites.
Leva Foundation chief executive Ryan le Roux said: “After our Mandela Day coding tournament, we will work with teachers from the competing schools to identify talented learners who will join our Tangible Academy to prepare them for university.”
Some of the other events where Bay residents can join in to make a change on Mandela Day include tackling challenges by the Gelvandale High School’s hostel where a group, comprising NMU, the Mandela Foundation and Community Chest will be cleaning, gardening and attending to several infrastructure issues in the hope of recreating the area as a hub of hope in the community.
The Herald has teamed up with Isuzu Motors SA to help contribute towards the refurbishment of two schools, Sakhisiwe Senior Secondary in Zwide and St Alban’s Primary School, which are in dire need of assistance to beautify and restore parts of them.
The Transnet National Ports Authority will have hundreds of employees volunteer their 67 minutes planting vegetable seedlings in four port cities, along with the donation of food parcels.
The two beneficiaries in Gqeberha are the Phuhlisa Development Centre operating in Masakhane Primary School and Aaron Gqadu Primary School in Kwazakhele as well as Buyelembo in KwaDwesi.
The Retrade Project has also invited people from all walks of life to participate in a day filled with activities aimed at making a positive impact on the environment and community in Newcomb Avenue, Walmer Heights.
In Kabega Road, food parcels will be donated to the semi-skilled unemployed people who are on hand to offer their services daily.
Mayor Gary van Niekerk, his mayoral committee, officials and civil society organisations will be signing an environmental pledge at the Gqeberha City Hall before proceeding to participate in cleanup programmes in the Baakens Valley and Colchester.
Nelson Mandela Bay ready to put values of its namesake into action
