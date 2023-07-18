×

News

Nelson Mandela Bay councillor goes barefoot to chase down suspected thief

Terri Stander effects fifth citizen’s arrest in Central in less than two years

18 July 2023
Riaan Marais
News reporter

Standing in the front room of her home in Central, Ward 5 councillor Terri Stander heard a noise behind her and was shocked to see a man reaching though the window trying to steal her belongings.

But when her screams caused him to flee, the councillor gave chase, running out of her shoes as she pursued the suspect to a known criminal hangout where she eventually executed a citizen’s arrest...

