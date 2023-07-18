Nelson Mandela Bay councillor goes barefoot to chase down suspected thief
Terri Stander effects fifth citizen’s arrest in Central in less than two years
Standing in the front room of her home in Central, Ward 5 councillor Terri Stander heard a noise behind her and was shocked to see a man reaching though the window trying to steal her belongings.
But when her screams caused him to flee, the councillor gave chase, running out of her shoes as she pursued the suspect to a known criminal hangout where she eventually executed a citizen’s arrest...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.