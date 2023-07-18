Little respite from sewage nightmare for Kleinskool residents
Neglected again by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality and their councillor, residents of Ferreira Grounds have come to accept the raw sewage running in their streets and flooding their homes as part of their daily routine.
Located on a floodplain, the section of Kleinskool is similar to a permanent camp where some residents put down brick stepping stones to avoid walking in sewage and they are forced to elevate furniture on pallets...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.