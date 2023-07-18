×

News

KwaNobuhle mass shooting suspects appear in court

Five men linked to atrocity at drug den make first appearance

18 July 2023
Riaan Marais
News reporter

Heavily armed police officers kept a close eye on proceedings in the Kariega Magistrate’s Court on Monday when five suspects linked to last week’s mass shooting at a KwaNobuhle drug den made their first appearance.

Mzolisi Nyiki, 28, Unathi Booi, 31, Sinethemba Mahlahla, 28, Lee Fortuin, 34, and Shafiek Jones, 21, indicated to the court that they would appoint their own attorney...

