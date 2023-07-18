×

Heartbreak for Gqeberha fashion designer as burglars raid his studio

18 July 2023
Andisa Bonani
Senior Politics Reporter

A Gqeberha designer’s dream to showcase his clothing at an African fashion show in August is in tatters after criminals ransacked his Sidwell studio.

Thando Piliso spent months creating and crafting 18 outfits he had hoped to show at the Ghana Menswear Week in Accra on August 24 and 25, while also attending a tie-dye training course on African prints...

