‘Fearless’ Kariega man killed in Congo chopper crash
Devastated mother of Hein Heath says French Foreign Legion soldier had a big heart and would feed the nation if he could
While they wait for the body of their son to be repatriated from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the family of a Kariega man described as fearless are still trying to make sense of the fiery helicopter crash that claimed his life.
Hein Heath, 34, part of the French Foreign Legion, was one of three people — and the only South African — to die when their helicopter crashed in the southeastern DRC a week ago...
