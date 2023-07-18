The SAPS’s successful Operation Shanela saw 345 people arrested in the Eastern Cape in one week.
Between July 10-16, police throughout the province intensified their operations and increased their visibility in crime hotspots.
Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said a number of wanted suspects were arrested.
This included five men arrested in connection with the mass shooting at a known drug den in KwaNobuhle last Tuesday.
They face charges including six counts of murder and four of attempted murder.
Police also recovered 14 unlicenced firearms during their various operations.
“Police have also put firearm owners under their radar, as 13 people were also charged for contravening the Firearms Control Act,” Nkohli said.
The police held 406 vehicle checkpoints, including 46 roadblocks, throughout the province during the period, while detectives conducted 43 operations for the tracing of wanted suspects.
Nkohli said 19 people were fined for contravening the Eastern Cape Liquor Act, and five unlicenced liquor outlets were closed down, with more than 824,000l of alcohol seized.
Police successfully arrested 125 people for the possession of illicit drugs, and also seized R11,080 in cash.
They further confiscated 4,914 units of perlemoen, 16.4kg of dagga, 249 Mandrax tablets and 38.5g of Mandrax powder, and 422.7g of crystal meth.
Provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene said: “Through Operation Shanela we can see the good work conducted by our members.
“We won’t rest up until our people are safe.”
345 arrested in week long East Cape police operation
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
