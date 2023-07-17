Woodridge pupil Khazimla now calling the shots as ‘Madam Speaker’
From arranging a wheelchair for an amputee to raising funds for victims of a house fire, Woodridge College pupil Khazimla Adam continues to reach new heights with her election as National Youth Parliament speaker.
Khazimla, 16, or “Madam Speaker” as she is now known, has vowed to use her position to empower the youth by bringing the evils of substance abuse and teenage pregnancy to the fore...
