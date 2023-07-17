Surfers show off their charitable side
Surfers soaked up the winter sun at the Corona J-Bay Open in Jeffreys Bay on Saturday as they banded together to donate gear worth thousands of rand to a local charity.
Sealand Gear, a lifestyle brand that takes waste material and creates brand-new products from it, tasked all the surfers to participate in a noncompetitive feat called Airs for Good...
