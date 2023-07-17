Siblings’ terror as brother savagely attacked
Missionvale man in coma after being beaten to near-death by balaclava-clad gang and shot
A young Missionvale man is fighting for his life after he was dragged from his home, brutally assaulted and shot in his back yard while his younger siblings could do nothing but listen to his agonising screams as they were threatened at gunpoint.
This is the latest incident perpetrated by a group of masked men impersonating the police who have taken to the streets of Missionvale, pulling young men from their homes at night and beating them to within an inch of their lives...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.