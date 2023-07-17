Sewage threatens to ‘drown’ Timothy Valley residents, 27 years on
Residents blame faulty infrastructure but municipality cites worrying rate of theft and vandalism in the area
Residents of Timothy Valley in Bethelsdorp are begging the municipality to attend to a sewage crisis which has been affecting hundreds of families for almost three decades.
Desperate community members are digging trenches to try divert the rising wastewater which is forming ponds of raw sewage in their yards...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.