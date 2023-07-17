×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Sewage threatens to ‘drown’ Timothy Valley residents, 27 years on

Residents blame faulty infrastructure but municipality cites worrying rate of theft and vandalism in the area

Premium
17 July 2023
Tshepiso Mametela
Reporter

Residents of Timothy Valley in Bethelsdorp are begging the municipality to attend to a sewage crisis which has been affecting hundreds of families for almost three decades.

Desperate community members are digging trenches to try divert the rising wastewater which is forming ponds of raw sewage in their yards...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Zakes Bantwini says CT is best city in the world, announces Abantu event for ...
S'wana Know! with Ayabonga Cawe

Latest