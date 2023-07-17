The accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial are yet to plead in their fresh trial which is expected to begin on Tuesday.
Retired judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng is presiding in the murder trial in the Pretoria high court and has explained to the accused that “in the spirit of the new proceedings you are advised that you have the right to apply for bail”.
“What happened in the past is the past,” he said.
Meyiwa was fatally shot in October 2014 during a robbery at a Vosloorus home in the presence of his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo, her mother Ntombi, sister Zandi, Zandi’s boyfriend Longwe Twala and Senzo’s friends Mthokozisi Thwala and Tumelo Madlala.
Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are standing trial and the state intends to charge them for premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition.
They are being served with new indictments.
Prosecutor George Baloyi confirmed the charges were the same and there are only slight amendments to the charge sheet.
All counsels agreed the changes in the new indictments were not material.
With proceedings before judge Tshifhiwa Maumela now a nullity, Baloyi handed in a new running order.
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial postponed to Tuesday to start afresh
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
The accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial are yet to plead in their fresh trial which is expected to begin on Tuesday.
Retired judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng is presiding in the murder trial in the Pretoria high court and has explained to the accused that “in the spirit of the new proceedings you are advised that you have the right to apply for bail”.
“What happened in the past is the past,” he said.
Meyiwa was fatally shot in October 2014 during a robbery at a Vosloorus home in the presence of his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo, her mother Ntombi, sister Zandi, Zandi’s boyfriend Longwe Twala and Senzo’s friends Mthokozisi Thwala and Tumelo Madlala.
Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are standing trial and the state intends to charge them for premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition.
They are being served with new indictments.
Prosecutor George Baloyi confirmed the charges were the same and there are only slight amendments to the charge sheet.
All counsels agreed the changes in the new indictments were not material.
With proceedings before judge Tshifhiwa Maumela now a nullity, Baloyi handed in a new running order.
He requested an overnight postponement, saying they need to “iron out” a few issues and would continue with pretrial on Tuesday.
“Today [Monday] they are going to sort out issues of legal representation with legal aid,” Baloyi said.
He said the state was ready and a witness was available.
The defence lawyers said they needed to iron out issues with the legal aid offices as there are forms that need to be completed.
Mokgoatlheng was, however, against the pretrial conference taking place on Tuesday in the interests of time. Instead, he allowed the remainder of Monday for the legal teams to hold a pretrial conference and postponed the trial overnight.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
News
Politics
Politics
News
News