Slipperfields to host a magical Christmas in July fundraiser

The holiday season is a time for joy, giving and spreading goodwill. But who says we have to wait until December to celebrate? In the spirit of giving, event venue Slipperfields will host a Christmas in July event, which promises to be an unforgettable evening.

The event is in support of the Ubomi Obutsha Centre, a non-profit organisation that runs a family-focused programme which aims to build cohesion, resilience and self-sustainability in poor and vulnerable families of Kwazakhele, Gqeberha.

Hosted by MC Bradley Goldman, the event will combine a delectable four-course meal, lucky draw prizes and live music provided by Classic Entertainment.

Craig Hort from Enjoy Productions will take care of the music and sound for the evening, with ReSound visual and lighting company working its magic to create stunning visual effects. The décor will be done by the Décor Company, adding a touch of enchantment to the festivities.

No event would be complete without delicious food and Slipperfields, well known for its culinary expertise, will treat guests to a mouth-watering four-course meal.

Event beneficiary, Ubomi Obutsha, which is supported by Slipperfields and friends, has been empowering individuals and families over the years. Ubomi Obutsha means “new life” in isiXhosa. Established in 1998 by Don and Judy Bixler, the centre is an example of what can be accomplished when good people set their minds to doing good things for those in need.

Ubomi Obutsha supports 64 families, including more than 300 children, many of whose lives are plagued by extreme poverty, domestic violence, physical illness and substance abuse.

The centre relies heavily on private donations to feed, clothe and educate its beneficiaries. But it does far more than just help them meet their basic material needs. Its purpose is to help transform the lives of those who find themselves facing terrible conditions — and who are willing to put in the work to be able to help themselves.

Recognising the importance of self-sustainability, the organisation revamped its approach and launched the three-year Family Focus programme in 2020. It is designed to assist entire family units, providing them with tools and support to work towards self-sufficiency.

For the third year of the programme, the centre has partnered with ACS Academy, an accredited local training and facilitation service provider, and various other donors to teach these aspiring entrepreneurs self-sustainability principles and help them develop the skills they need to establish and grow their new business venture.

Many people in this country need as much help as they can get. And while we can't help everyone all the time, we can collectively amass positive change if we are willing to work together — just like those who work for Ubomi Obutsha Centre.

The Slipperfields Christmas in July fundraiser will provide an excellent opportunity to contribute to this worthy cause, while enjoying an evening of fine dining.