Music fest lifts J-Bay’s spirits

Local music and high spirits ruled the second last night of the Jeffreys Bay ParkOff Music Festival at the weekend as thousands of music lovers turned up the heat by partying on in defiance of icy cold temperatures.
The festival, organised by Corona, saw megastars such as Goodluck and Jake White Disco entertaining the masses on Saturday.
This, revellers and performers said, gave rhythm to the local economy.
“This is probably the most oceanic town and surfing town in the whole country, or the whole of Africa actually,” Goodluck lead singer Juliet Harding, who hails from Cape Town, said.
“It’s extremely connected to the ocean and I think this festival added a massive boost to the local economy.
“I think the music scene is growing in Gqeberha and Jeffreys Bay.
“People are getting there; where there is demand there will be supply.
“I just want to encourage anyone that if you want more events to come this side you need to start supporting them.” .
Goodluck’s saxophone player and keyboardist Tim Welsh entertained the crowd with his sax.
Jake White Disco, a two-man set, said they felt blessed to be part of something so big.
“We’re just ordinary Gqeberha boys,” band member Kaylan Moodley, 27, said.
“We’ve been in the industry for a very long time.”
“We started Jake White Disco in the doldrums of Covid-19 and never in our wildest dream would we have imagined being here today [Saturday],” Moodley’s partner, Tarquin de Vega, 31, said.
“We came here with no expectation and it just happened naturally.
“The crowd was wild and very big; we build the crowd up, and we’re super blessed.”
Well-known musician Timo ODV was also part of the line-up.
Festivalgoer Gwynne Leitch said she was thrilled to see a musical festival on her doorstep.
“I bought my ticket months in advance. This is exactly what Jeffreys needed; we’re always left behind with festivals,” Leitch said.
Another patron, Ryan Embrich, said he would be back next year.
“The cold breeze will never deter us from something like this; we’re huge fans of music festivals.”
The Jeffreys Bay Music Festival, which only caters for adults, was held from July 13-16 during the annual World Surf League competition.
HeraldLIVE
Music fest lifts J-Bay's spirits
Image: RM PHOTOGRAPHY
HeraldLIVE
