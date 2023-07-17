Kasi business dialogue gets ideas flowing

A fruitful engagement session to discuss an ever-evolving township economy took centre stage at a Kasi Talks Business dialogue series at 469 Premium in Motherwell on Friday.
Bringing corporates, a myriad of startups and established entrepreneurial ventures together under the theme “Corporates Interacting with the Township Economy”, the event, supported by banking giant Absa, opened up to exhibitions and invited contributions from the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality and Bay Business Chamber.
Entrepreneurs were given a front row seat to learn about products available from big businesses and opportunities for supply and enterprise development.
“As township entrepreneurs we face different challenges compared to normal SMMEs,” Kasi Talks Business founder Siyabulela Mandla said.
“[In the main], we [often] found we had no voice.
“And so, everyone who came to the township to intervene, did it based on their own interpretation of our problems and needs.
“We found we needed to inform both the public and private sectors of the assistance they could lend.”
The Motherwell entrepreneur said the dialogue series, in its fifth instalment after hosting similar events in New Brighton and Makhanda earlier this year, was a pivotal intervention point.
Kasi Talks Business started eight years ago to unite township entrepreneurs.
“What [remains] one of our biggest challenges is talking past each other instead of ‘hunting as a pack’.
“That’s why we’ve been disrupted [as locals] in the informal trade space.
“The issue of the township economy is topical ... this is where growth is going to come from.”
Mandla said he appreciated the help from the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber, in its aims to create an enabling environment and promote economic growth and development.
Chamber business information manager Lunga Mjodo accepted an invitation as a guest speaker for the latest event leg.
Mjodo, who manages the chamber’s business intelligence hub — the mother body of its trade and investment and entrepreneurship desks among others — lauded the urgency of township businesses to form an association representing their aspirations and acting as a pivotal mouthpiece.
He said the platform was aligned with the central message of the chamber.
“Collaboration, not domination, and partnerships, not competition, are the way to go if we’re to collectively grow a cohort of sustainable businesses and communities,” Mjodo said.
Mjodo spoke about the offerings of the chamber’s entrepreneurship services under its business intelligence hub.
“Our enterprise development programme, in partnership with the Eastern Cape Development Corporation, imparts critical entrepreneurial skills necessary for the development and growth of small businesses.
He said the programme, which has trained 218 SMMEs since launching in 2014, achieved this objective through, among others, mentorship and facilitation of access to markets.
“The programme will run until 2026, offering a free online accounting tool called ‘SMEasy’ as most small businesses might not have bookkeeping skills.
“Our enterprise continues to develop a number of sustainable companies.”
Mjodo said another of the chamber’s programmes, targeting export readiness in the metro since 2018, had trained 59 SMMEs in export development to date.
Acting assistant director for SME and informal trading in the municipality’s economic development, tourism and agriculture directorate, Andisiwe Matiwane, welcomed the opportunity to engage.
Matiwane said the municipality was reviewing its Emerging Micro Enterprise (EME) development support policy.
“The policy predominately focuses on the construction sector.
“But EMEs in other sectors are encouraged to participate in the beneficiation process.
“The only way the policy can change is when people come forward and make an input.”
Absa area segment management for SME business in Gqeberha, Geevendree Buck, said the bank wanted to get involved in the initiative to make a tangible contribution in the economy by supporting township entrepreneurs.
HeraldLIVE
Kasi business dialogue gets ideas flowing
‘Collaboration, not domination, and partnerships, not competition, are the way to go’
Reporter
Image: WERNER HILLS
HeraldLIVE
