News

George to receive fan park for Netball World Cup

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 17 July 2023

With less than two weeks left before SA hosts its first ever Netball World Cup, Garden Route fans unable to travel to support their favourite team can now watch games at their nearest fan park just a hop, skip and jump away.

The national department of sports, arts and culture has supported the initiative to have netball fan parks nationwide. ..

