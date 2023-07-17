Five in court for KwaNobuhle mass shooting
There was a heavy police presence in the Kariega magistrate’s court on Monday as the five accused linked to a mass shooting at a known drug den in KwaNobuhle last week appeared in the dock for the first time.
Mzolisi Nyiki, 28, Unathi Booi, 31, Sinethemba Mahlahla, 28, Lee Fortuin, 34, and Shafiek Jones, 21, made a brief court appearance where they indicated they would appoint their own private representatives...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.