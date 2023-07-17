×

News

Five in court for KwaNobuhle mass shooting

Premium
17 July 2023
Riaan Marais
News reporter

There was a heavy police presence in the Kariega magistrate’s court on Monday as the five accused linked to a mass shooting at a known drug den in KwaNobuhle last week appeared in the dock for the first time.

Mzolisi Nyiki, 28, Unathi Booi, 31, Sinethemba Mahlahla, 28, Lee Fortuin, 34, and Shafiek Jones, 21, made a brief court appearance where they indicated they would appoint their own private representatives...

