×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Doctors pull out all stops to reduce waiting time for cancer patients

Medical staff volunteer over weekends to perform operations, supported by Project Flamingo

Premium
17 July 2023
Tshepiso Mametela
Reporter

Doctors at Livingstone Hospital put on their scrubs to dedicate hours to a worthy cause at the weekend.

Supported by SA-based breast cancer NGO Project Flamingo, surgical, anaesthetic, nursing and auxiliary volunteers wheeled patients into the theatre to slice out a cancerous problem...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Zakes Bantwini says CT is best city in the world, announces Abantu event for ...
S'wana Know! with Ayabonga Cawe

Latest