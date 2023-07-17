‘Con artist’ who left trail of destruction back behind bars
Ex-Bay man Rocco Bergh in custody in Free State after allegedly stealing R150,000 from employer in Western Cape
A convicted thief who left behind a trail of destruction in Nelson Mandela Bay claiming to be a chef, a famous songwriter and even a cancer sufferer, is back behind bars after he allegedly stole R150,000 from his employer in the Western Cape.
Rocco Bergh, a flamboyant 40-year-old who previously grabbed headlines for duping a guest house in Beaufort West out of thousands of rand, is being held at a correctional facility in Mangaung...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.