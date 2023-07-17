Builder took our money and then dumped us, irate homeowners claim
Holiday-home owners in Gqeberha and St Francis Bay have taken a Jeffreys Bay builder to task after the millions they paid him to build their properties from scratch allegedly disappeared at the same time building came to a standstill.
He is the second builder in the area to face criminal charges...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.