Operation Restore police officers arrested two men for possession of drugs in Delft on the outskirts of Cape Town on Friday.
They were deployed to the area to quell ongoing gang violence and were conducting stop-and-search operations during which they searched a house in The Hague, confiscating a consignment of methamphetamine and arresting a 44-year-old man, said Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi.
“Meanwhile, members deployed to the area on high-density patrols also searched a house in Diep Crescent, Leiden, where they confiscated Mandrax, methamphetamine and cash, and arrested a 63-year-old man.
“The suspects are expected to appear in the Bellville magistrate’s court once charged,” said Swartbooi.
TimesLIVE
High-density operations yield results, with two suspects arrested on drug charges
Image: Supplied
TimesLIVE
