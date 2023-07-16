Cops not fooled by creative thinking of ‘perlemoen poachers’

The creative thinking of suspected perlemoen poachers was not enough to fool the police when their loot was found hidden in a vehicle on a flatbed truck at the weekend.
On Friday an intelligence-driven operation conducted by the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation team’s Anti-Gang Unit in Gqeberha, together with Cookhouse Highway patrol and the Gqeberha K9 unit, arrested two suspects, aged 25 and 57, and confiscated perlemoen with a street value of about R3m.
According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, at 8.10am, the team stopped a flatbed tow truck carrying a black VW Touareg in Cookhouse.
On searching the Touareg, it was discovered that the vehicle was loaded with 3,275 units of wet perlemoen.
The driver of the truck and his passenger were arrested and both vehicles were confiscated for further investigation.
The suspects are expected to appear in the Somerset East magistrate’s court on Monday on charges of illegal possession of perlemoen.
In an unrelated incident in Gqeberha on Saturday, at 3.23am, Anti-Gang Unit members arrested a 39-year-old man in possession of 1,161 units of perlemoen.
Naidu said members were patrolling in Grahamstown Road in Deal Party when they noticed a vehicle, a Nissan Hardbody, dripping with water.
“The vehicle was stopped and the perlemoen was discovered,” she said.
The suspect was detained on a charge of illegal possession of perlemoen and will appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Monday.
“While criminals may try to be innovative, law enforcement is committed to protecting the safety of our citizens, including the preservation of endangered species through intelligence, expertise and determination to stay one step ahead of criminals,” Naidu said.
“These arrests serve as a deterrent and a warning to poachers involved in the illegal harvesting, transportation and trading of perlemoen, and emphasises the consequences that individuals involved in such activities may face.”
HeraldLIVE
Image: SUPPLIED
HeraldLIVE
