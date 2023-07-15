Grammy award-winner Zakes Bantwini said Cape Town was the best city in the world during a launch event at the DHL stadium on Friday afternoon.
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis was also present at the launch.
The event called “Abantu” will include a line-up of local and international artists and will take place in October.
“Abantu the show is going to take place in the best city in the world, which is Cape Town. It is happening on October 28,” said Bantwini. “We have such a beautiful, beautiful line-up of artists that are going to be announced next week. The show will be headlined by myself and then another exciting act which you are going to find out about.
“One of the most important things that I wanted to mention is we want to be here and our plan is to be here for the next three years. We told the mayor that this is not just a one-day event so we are moving to Cape Town and becoming citizens of Cape Town,” said Bantwini.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Cape Town is best city in world, says Zakes Bantwini during 'Abantu' launch event
