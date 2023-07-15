×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

TNPA issues 'stop work certificate' to Richards Bay terminal operator, takes measures to avoid truck congestion

15 July 2023
Phathu Luvhengo
Journalist
Transnet National Ports Authority (TPNA) is working on ways to reduce possible truck congestion after issuing its terminal operator with a stop certificate.
Transnet National Ports Authority (TPNA) is working on ways to reduce possible truck congestion after issuing its terminal operator with a stop certificate.
Image: Waldo Swiegers

Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) said on Friday it was implementing measures to mitigate possible truck congestion at the Port of Richards Bay.

This comes after the TNPA issued a noncompliance stop work certificate on Thursday to its terminal operator.

TNPA managing executive Moshe Motlohi said the certificate instructs the terminal operator to halt operations until environmental management issues have been resolved at the Port of Richards Bay terminals and other facilities occupied by the terminal operator.

“TNPA has urged transporters to halt the dispatching of trucks to the port until the terminal operator complies with the conditions of the stop certificate,” said Motlohi.

He said the ports authority is working tirelessly to mitigate the impact on operations and port users. 

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Zakes Bantwini says CT is best city in the world, announces Abantu event for ...
S'wana Know! with Ayabonga Cawe

Latest