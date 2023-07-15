TNPA issues 'stop work certificate' to Richards Bay terminal operator, takes measures to avoid truck congestion

Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) said on Friday it was implementing measures to mitigate possible truck congestion at the Port of Richards Bay.
This comes after the TNPA issued a noncompliance stop work certificate on Thursday to its terminal operator.
TNPA managing executive Moshe Motlohi said the certificate instructs the terminal operator to halt operations until environmental management issues have been resolved at the Port of Richards Bay terminals and other facilities occupied by the terminal operator.
“TNPA has urged transporters to halt the dispatching of trucks to the port until the terminal operator complies with the conditions of the stop certificate,” said Motlohi.
He said the ports authority is working tirelessly to mitigate the impact on operations and port users.
