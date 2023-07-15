Suspect arrested after Atlas Security officer shot and robbed
A suspect was arrested on Friday afternoon after he and an accomplice allegedly shot a private security operative in Central and robbed him of his firearm.
The Atlas Security officer was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment after sustaining two gunshot wounds to the upper body...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.