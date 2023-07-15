“We don’t want a board that is appointed by the minister. There should be public participation processes, and they must not be there to serve their interests. We run a risk of certain service providers being given preference,” said Gada.
TimesLIVE
Public must play a bigger role if the NHI is to succeed
Reporter
Image: Lubabalo Lesolle/Gallo Images
In order for the universal healthcare policy, National Health Insurance (NHI), to take the desirable shape, the powers of its functions must be decentralised to curb corruption.
This is according to Simphiwe Gada, Gauteng chairperson for Denosa and acting CEO of South Rand Hospital.
“The minister must not be given a lot of powers. The power to appoint the board must not rest solely in his hands. We must decentralise the control. Corruption has a potential to collapse the country and this policy.
“We don’t want a board that is appointed by the minister. There should be public participation processes, and they must not be there to serve their interests. We run a risk of certain service providers being given preference,” said Gada.
According to the NHI bill, the board of 11 will be appointed by and accountable to the minister. The ad hoc advisory panel appointed by the minister will be tasked with conducting public interviews of shortlisted candidates.
Among other key purposes, the fund will determine payment rates annually for healthcare service providers, health establishments and suppliers, in the prescribed manner.
Gada said the nursing fraternity welcomes the bill and they is ready to implement the policy.
“Nurses are more than ready, the same as they embraced the other public health issues. Life expectancy has increased because of the strides made by nurses who were seen initiating patient on ARVs and so forth — and 84% of the population relies on the public healthcare system.
“What the NHI seeks to do is [ensure] that patients can seek care anywhere, private or public. For us, what we want to see, is the public getting access to quality healthcare without any difficulty. We believe that health should not be a privilege but a right; no-one wakes up and decide to be sick,” said Gada.
In the bill, asylum seekers or illegal foreign nationals will not have full cover but will be entitled only to emergency medical care and care for notifiable conditions of public concern.
The bill also aims to maintain a national database on the demographic and epidemiological profile of the population.
“It affects the data of our country if we don’t strengthen our borders and control the refugee problem. It affect the quality of data we produce as far as the response to public healthcare is concerned.
“What we will see is more people coming to South Africa for healthcare. As we ramp up our efforts we should not leave other stakeholders behind. It has an unintended consequences in the realisation of the NHI,” said Gada.
In terms of the impact NHS will have on those who have medical aids, he said the bill wants to bridge the gap — and not eradicate medical aids.
“It changes nothing for medical aid. They can still claim from your medical aid for the services. People should not worry. It just liberates those who don’t have money. It doesn’t intend to collapse the medical aid sector. We should regulate prices. People are exploiting the medical aid.
“Most of these medical aid companies are listed on the JSE. They are making money on the healthcare of people.” said Gada.
