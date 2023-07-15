Court sets aside SAHRC decision that exonerated Malema of hate speech

The Johannesburg high court has set aside the SA Human Rights Commission’s decision that EFF leader Julius Malema’s utterances at a 2016 gathering were not hate speech.

The court’s ruling follows a review application by civil rights organisation AfriForum, which challenged the SAHRC's 2019 decision. The commission had ruled that Malema’s 2016 statement at a gathering in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal — “We are not calling for the slaughtering of white people, at least for now” — was not hate speech.

But judge Roland Sutherland set this ruling aside in the high court, saying that the commission did not have the powers to make definitive decisions or findings.

Sutherland said the SAHRC’s opinion is relevant only to whether there was substance to an allegation which could justifiably be the subject of court proceedings.

He explained the powers and functions of the SAHRC as outlined in the SAHRC Act, which includes conducting investigations and what happens after a finding and opinion are formed.