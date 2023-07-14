×

News

Woman accused of snatching baby faces more charges

14 July 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

A Gqeberha woman who allegedly kidnapped a four-day-old baby boy had additional charges of forgery and uttering added to her charge sheet on Thursday.

Amahle Sigam, 20, cut a lonely figure in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court as she entered the dock clad in a red jumper with a scarf wrapped around her mouth and nose. ..

